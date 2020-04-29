Former Disney Channel star Garrett Clayton has nothing but amazing memories from his time on the Teen Beach Movie set. That’s right, the 29-year-old recently sat down with Kim Possible actress Christy Carlson Romano in a recent YouTube video, and he spilled some major secrets about the DCOM. The triple threat even remembered working alongside Ross Lynch on the film, and he had nothing but positive things to say about the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star.

“Ross is so easy to work with. He is one of the kindest people. It was just always so easy working together,” Garrett gushed. “A lot of times we would just like sit and hang out until the next shot, which, you know, most of the time you would go and hang out in your trailer alone or take a nap because you’re exhausted or something.”

But that’s not all! He even spilled the tea on why his character, Tanner, never kissed costar Grace Phipps‘ character, Lela, in either one of the films.

“The man who used to be in charge of Disney Channel movies told us we were supposed to kiss, but ‘you save that for the third one’,” Garrett explained. “I think it wasn’t until after the second one everyone realized, they went to our world and we went to theirs, there’s no third movie. Because it doesn’t make sense.”

The Hairspray Live alum also got real about all the musical numbers and shared the story on how the “Tanner Cove” set was built. Get this, you guys — if it wasn’t for Garrett, the fan-favorite character of Tanner might not have been as big as he is now. Yep, the actor totally transformed the role, so the filmmakers decided to create the special set to “respect” the character.

After hearing all these never-heard-before set secrets, we’re for sure going to be watching Teen Beach Movie on repeat!

