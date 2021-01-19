Going to the Upside Down! Gaten Matarazzo caught up with J-14 exclusively and shared some major behind-the-scenes secrets from the Stranger Things set. Sorry, guys, the actor didn’t spill any tea on the Netflix series’ upcoming fourth season, but he did get real about working alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and the rest of the cast.

Gaten teamed up with NERDS to reveal their latest and greatest candy, Gummy Clusters.

