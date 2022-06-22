Since his role as Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Gavin Casalegno has been stealing hearts left and right! So, who is the actor dating IRL? Scroll down to discover more about Gavin’s love life!

Who Does Gavin Casalegno Play in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

Gavin plays younger brother Jeremiah in the Amazon Prime series, which tells the story of the love triangle between Jeremiah, his older brother Conrad (played by Christopher Briney) and their childhood best friend, Belly (played by Lola Tung). Many fans have immediately took to Team Jeremiah as he is literally sunshine in a character.

“I think with our relationship, and with our romantic relationship with Belly, it was so much fun just being able to explore the authenticity of it,” Gavin told J-14 exclusively. “It was so much fun to work with Lola on screen. I felt like everything just kind of went super smoothly. I know everyone’s gonna love it.” We sure do!

One of the many things fans also loved about Gavin’s character was his LGBTQ+ representation, as his character is “sexually fluid,” which author and showrunner Jenny Han explained to TVLine. “I would say [he’s] sexually fluid. He is a young person who’s figuring out where he falls in all that and hasn’t experienced a lot of love yet. It’s still kind of early on in that journey.”

“I think it’s so important to do Jeremiah justice, and I feel like the way Jenny [Han] updated the script — as far as Jeremiah goes — I think it really just brought it up to date with where the world is,” Gavin told J-14. “I think that’s so special, and I feel so honored to be able to represent that in a way. I think it represents Jeremiah exploring himself and, you know, that’s exploring his relationship with Belly, Conrad, himself, his mom, his dad, and I think that his sexuality is also a part of that. It was fun for that to be a part of the script.”

Who Is Gavin Casalegno Dating IRL?

Gavin is currently dating TikToker and actress Larsen Thompson. The couple has been together for nearly six years, as his first Instagram photo of his GF appears in 2016. Both Gavin and Larsen constantly post photos of one another on Instagram, showcasing their love. We love to see it!

Who is Larsen Thompson?

The 21-year-old actress has starred in quite a few projects! Some include Pearl, Bloodline, American Cherry and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. She’s also set to star as Julia in Netflix’s The Midnight Club. Although, what is really impressive is her TikTok following, as she has 1.2 million followers!

The TikToker posts videos of her dancing, OOTD’s and of course, Gavin is included in some videos also!

When she was 12 years old, she appeared as a dancer and actor in shows such as American’s Got Talent, Nickelodeon’s The Fresh Beat Band, The Voice and X-Factor. She also has a few YouTube viral dance videos under her belt and has appeared in Sia‘s music video for The Greatest, and Børns’ track American Money in 2016. She’s been a backup dancer for artists like Sia, Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson, Katy Perry, P!nk, Silento, and more.

