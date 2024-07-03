(G)I-DLE is SO back! The K-pop girl group is making their 2024 comeback with their 7th mini album called I SWAY in July — and their lead single “Laxon” is already bringing on all the summer vibes (and an orange-haired Soyeon!).

Keep reading for everything we know about their comeback.

(G)I-DLE 2024 Comeback ‘I SWAY’ Details

(G)I-DLE’s 7th mini album I SWAY is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2024, alongside their lead single “Klaxon.”

In June 2024, (G)I-DLE dropped a set of “overtures” to tease their upcoming comeback — which included short videos that showcase each member individually and offer a sneak peek at the stylish summer fashion that will feature in their upcoming music video.

The mini-album will include a total of four songs, including “Klaxon,” “Last Forever,” “Bloom” and “Neverland.”

Who Is (G)I-DLE?

The girl band includes Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, Shuhua and former member Soojin. The band debuted under the music agency Cube Entertainment with the song “Latata” in May 2018. Originally a sextet, Soojin left the lineup on August 14, 2021, due to bullying allegations.

In an interview with The Star, (G)I-DLE’s leader Soyeon shared that the band name came to her while she was working on the “Idle Song.” The name sparked mixed reactions both in South Korea and internationally. After rebranding as (G)I-DLE and expressing a preference for being called “I-dle” verbally, the group solidified their identity.

(G)I-DLE stands out as one of South Korea’s most successful girl groups beyond the traditional “big four” labels: HYBE Labels, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and SM Entertainment.

Soyeon, the group’s leader, stands out for her role in writing, composing, and producing nearly every song they release—a rarity in K-pop. Another unique aspect of the group is their ability to challenge stereotypes and tackle controversial topics through their songwriting.

“I think through and try really hard to keep the balance between popularity and sharing our thoughts into the music,” Soyeon said during an interview with Grammy.com. “If I feel like I’m missing something out, then I try to focus and fill in that with other parts of the music or the concept. At the end of the day, I want to make sure that we put out something that people would like. We try to keep it balanced by utilizing concept images and other elements of production as well.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.