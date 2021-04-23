Spreading the love! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have had a bit of a rocky road before welcoming their daughter, Khai, but the couple is going strong.

The model and One Direction crooner first sparked dating rumors in November 2015, and they went public in January 2016 by sharing a kiss in the music video for Zayn’s debut solo single, “Pillowtalk.” The A-listers went on to date for two years before calling it quits in March 2018. Following their initial breakup, the pair reconciled twice before splitting in January 2019. Nearly a year later, and they were back together again.

“I’m really thankful that I met her,” the British singer told GQ in June 2018. “She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

After getting reuniting in 2020, news broke that the duo was gearing up to expect their first baby together. In September 2020, Zayn announced the birth of their baby girl via social media. For the first few months after Khai joined her parents “earth-side,” per Gigi’s birth announcement, the couple kept things about their daughter under wraps. It wasn’t until the new mom covered the March 2021 issue of Vogue that more details emerged about her and Zayn’s life as first-time parents.

“I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute,” Gigi told the magazine about her birth. Elsewhere in the article, Gigi noted that she and Zayn decided to keep their daughter’s face out of the public eye for the time being. “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” the reality TV alum explained.

Zayn, for his part, rarely speaks about his personal life, but since becoming a dad, he has offered some insight about his girlfriend’s parenting skills. Calling Gigi a “wicked mom” during a March 2021 appearance on iHeartRadio’s Valentine in the Morning, the singer also explained that they “haven’t really thought about settling down” just yet.

“We’re both quite young, even though we’ve had a kid and stuff,” Zayn said at the time. “We’re still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise.”

Scroll through our gallery to read Gigi and Zayn’s sweetest quotes about each other.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.