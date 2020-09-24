It’s official, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents! The model, 25, and former One Direction crooner, 27, welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Zayn posted to Twitter on Wednesday, September 23. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Gigi also shared a sweet photo to Instagram and told followers that the newborn “already changed our world.”

The news comes one week after Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, was quick to shut down rumors that their baby was born after sharing a hand-written note for his grandchild in a since-deleted Instagram post on September 16.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun [and] the moon. I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything for you, my dear,” he wrote at the time. “When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

Fans first speculated that Gigi, 25, gave birth after Bella Hadid posted a throwback photo on September 15 that showed them both striking the same pose and cradling “buns in the oven.”

“I love you both so freaking much,” she captioned the snap. “Can’t stop crying.”

Gigi first confirmed that she and Zayn, 27, had a baby on the way on April 30 after rumors started to circulate that she was pregnant.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

After she confirmed the news, a friend of the couple told Life & Style that although Gigi’s parents were “shocked” by the pregnancy at first, they’ve completely embraced Zayn into their family and are super excited.

“[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” the insider explained. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer first started dating Gigi in 2015 and they were together for three years until calling it quits in March 2018. They rekindled their romance shortly after and broke up for a second time in January 2019. Then, one year later, they got back together again.

“They got back together very recently,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”

Since then, the couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye only sharing a few PDA-filled snaps and flirty comments on social media.

