Congratulations are in order for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik because the model is about to become a mom! That’s right, on Tuesday, April 28, Life & Style confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The recent 25-year-old is reportedly 20 weeks along and, at this time, the gender of their baby is unknown. As fans know, this surprising news came just a few months after Gigi opened up about her plans to start a family with the former One Direction member.

“I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” the blonde beauty admitted during an interview with i-D Magazine. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

For those who missed it, rumors first hit the web that Zayn and Gigi had split in August 2019, after the supermodel was caught cozying up to The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron. But the internet pretty much lost it when the pair reunited and were spotted celebrating his birthday together on January 12, 2020. Then, on February 10, 2020, Gigi shared a snap of her and the singer cuddling up on Instagram, seemingly confirming that they were going strong again. She also referred to the “Pillowtalk” crooner as her Valentine on February 14, 2020!

Now, the pair seem to be self-quarantining together during the current coronavirus pandemic. Yep, Zayn was right by Gigi’s side as she celebrated her birthday on April 23, 2020, at her family’s Pennsylvania farm.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” the stunner captioned a series of snaps from her special day, one which showed her cuddled up to her man. “Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!”

Well, as it turned out, her birthday wasn’t the only thing that the family had to celebrate!

