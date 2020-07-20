Ever since Gigi Hadid announced that she was expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, fans have been patiently waiting on the edge of their seats for some more info! And naturally, they have a lot of questions. Like, when is the baby due? How did their friends and family react to the news? Are the model and One Direction singer excited to become parents? And most importantly — are they gearing up to welcome a boy or a girl? Well guys, not to worry because J-14‘s got you covered. We rounded up everything we know so far, so get excited!

For those who missed it, the blonde beauty first confirmed that a baby was on the way on April 30, 2020, after rumors started circulating that she was expecting.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” the 25-year-old said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

And since then, she has spilled some major tea on the pregnancy. From the due date to the gender to all the bump pics, scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you need to know about Zayn and Gigi’s baby!

