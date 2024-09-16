It’s hard to believe that over 20 years have passed since Gilmore Girls first premiered on October 5, 2000. But here we are, and the magic of Rory and Lorelai Gilmore is still as irresistible as ever!

For seven glorious seasons, fans were whisked away to the quirky, charming town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. We followed the rapid-fire banter and heartwarming escapades of Lorelai, played by the fabulous Lauren Graham, and her daughter Rory, brought to life by the equally talented Alexis Bledel. Their mother-daughter dynamic, filled with wit, warmth, and just the right amount of drama, had us hooked from the very first episode.

But it wasn’t just Lorelai and Rory who stole the show. The cast of Gilmore Girls was like a constellation of stars. From Scott Patterson’s lovable Luke Danes to Keiko Agena’s cool and quirky Lane Kim, and Jared Padalecki‘s adorably awkward Dean, the show’s ensemble created a tapestry of characters that felt like a second family. Not to mention Liza Weil, Matt Czuchry, and Milo Ventimiglia, who each brought their own flair to the series. Many of these actors went on to have stellar careers of their own, proving that the magic of Gilmore Girls extends far beyond Stars Hollow.

Fans got a fantastic dose of nostalgia in November 2016 with the Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. It was like a high school reunion but with more coffee, fast talking and a touch of small-town charm. We got to catch up with our favorite characters and see how they’ve changed—or not changed—since we last saw them.

And let’s not forget the juicy behind-the-scenes tidbits that have popped up over the years. Did you know Ryan Gosling was almost cast as one of Rory’s boyfriends? Or that the show’s unique style and storytelling were inspired by some pretty cool influences? If you’re a true Gilmore Girls aficionado, our gallery below is packed with fascinating facts that will make you fall in love with the show all over again.

So grab a cup of coffee and dive into the ultimate Gilmore Girls trivia fest below:

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.