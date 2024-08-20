Have you begun your yearly autumn rewatch of Gilmore Girls yet? The beloved 2000s series is a fall staple, with its nostalgic and cozy vibes which made all of us everywhere want to find a Stars Hallow of our own. That being said, while the show is perfect in its own way, the writing sometimes was … not.

That’s right, today we’re going through all of the plot holes and inconsistencies of Gilmore Girls. So, grab a cup of Luke’s coffee, put on your comfy sweaters and get ready to read some flubbed writing that may or may not have gone right over your head.

First, remember when Kirk was introduced as a character named Mick? That’s right, Sean Gunn, who we all love as Kirk Gleason, first appeared as Mick in Season 1, Episode 2. Mick was a DSL installer hired by Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) to set up internet for Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham). He even popped up again in the next episode delivering swans to the Independence Inn, though he didn’t have a name there.

By Episode 5, Sean was reintroduced as Kirk, the quirky Stars Hollow local working at Doose’s Market. Kirk quickly became a fan favorite, known for his many odd jobs and his massive family.

So, were Mick and Kirk meant to be the same person, or was it just Sean playing different roles? Sean himself is unsure, telling A.S. Berman in the 2010 Gilmore Girls Companion book, “Your guess is as good as mine. I think they’re the same character.”

Sean almost skipped the Mick audition because of low pay, but casting director Mara Casey convinced him to take a look at the script. “I was like, ‘Let me see the scene. If I think it’s funny, I’ll do it,’” he said. And he did, thinking he was done with the show.

However, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino couldn’t stop thinking about Sean for the new role of the swan delivery guy. Jami Rudofsky suggested following Amy’s dad’s tradition from Gimme a Break and having Sean play a new character each week.

And that’s how Kirk came to be, turning into the beloved character we all know and adore!

That’s definitely not the only plot hole in the show, either (as I’m sure Gilmore Girls fans know). Scroll through our gallery below to uncover all of the fun Gilmore Girls tidbits and plot holes and inconsistencies.

