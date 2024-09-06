One of the best parts about Gilmore Girls was rooting for which boyfriend you think that Rory should have ultimately ended up with: high school sweetheart Dean, troubled bad boy Jess or arrogant yet hot Logan. So, what do the actual actors on the Gilmore Girls cast actually think of Rory’s choices IRL?

Keep reading to see which Gilmore Girls cast members are team Dean, Jess or Logan.

ICYMI, Gilmore Girls followed the tight-knit relationship between mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), in an adorably cozy town named Stars Hallow. The show ran for 7 seasons from the years 2000 to 2007.

One of the first love interests for Rory was her high school sweetheart, Dean Forester, played by Jared Padalecki. The two were on-and-off for the first few seasons, until she meets the town’s “bad boy,” Jess Mariano (played by Milo Ventimiglia), whom she ultimately *spoiler* splits with before enrolling into Yale. There, she meets the third boyfriend of Gilmore Girls: Logan Huntzberger, played by Matt Czuchry.

The show ultimately ends with Rory going her own way after graduating from Yale, ending her relationship with Logan. However, fans had hopes that one of the three boyfriends would be endgame during the Gilmore Girls revival mini-series which was released on Netflix in 2016.

As Jess was an absolute fan-favorite, many Gilmore Girls fans expected that Rory and Jess would find each other again. Unfortunately, when the mini-series aired, those fans (us included!) were left disappointed.

In the end of Gilmore Girls revival, the series puts all men and boyfriends aside to focus back on the one duo at the center of the show: Rory and Lorelai, and the fact that they’re about to add another Gilmore to the mix.

Since the release of the revival, many Gilmore Girls fans see resemblances between Lorelai’s love interests and Rory’s. As Lorelai’s first love interest on the show, Max Medina, ends up very similarly to how Dean and Rory’s love story pans out, others associate Jess with Lorelai’s on-and-off relationship with Luke (they are uncle and nephew, any way). Logan is often given the title of Rory’s Christopher (Rory’s father) crown — as many speculate the *spoiler* father of Rory’s soon-to-be child is his.

So, what does the cast think of the BFs? Scroll through our gallery below to uncover what team the stars of Gilmore Girls is IRL.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.