This may be hard to believe, but Monday, January 20 marks the third anniversary since Girl Meets World ended, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by! That’s right, the epic Disney Channel show aired it’s final episode three years ago, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it.

As fans know, the series starred Rowan Blanchard, Sabrina Carpenter, Peyton Meyer, August Maturo, Corey Fogelmanis, Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage and more. It premiered in June 2014 and went on for three epic seasons. Watching Riley, Maya, Lucas, Farkle and their whole BFF squad take on the world together was nothing short of magical, and everyone was so sad to see it go

But there is a bright side — although the show is over, the stars of the show are constantly up to new things that fans can get excited about! The cast has certainly accomplished a lot since it ended three years ago, and they’ve all grown so much.

Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Girl Meets World is up to now.

