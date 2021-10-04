When Glee premiered more than 10 years ago, it immediately became a fan favorite. The musical series followed the story of a group of Ohio high school misfits who came together and created their school’s award-winning glee club.

During the show’s run, fans tuned in each week to watch characters like Rachel (Lea Michele), Finn (Cory Monteith), Artie (Kevin McHale), Santana (Naya Rivera), Mercedes (Amber Riley) and the rest of the cast sing fan-favorite songs from years past. The cast covered everything from Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” to Ariana Grande‘s “Break Free,” and it’s safe to say that they crushed it every single time.

But, unfortunately, the epic series — which premiered in 2009 — aired its final episode in March 2015, and it was seriously the end of an era. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss it, TBH. In fact, the cast does too, especially Darren Criss who celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his first appearance on the show on November 9, 2020.

“Today marks the 10-year anniversary of my first appearance on Glee as Blaine Anderson in the episode ‘Never Been Kissed,'” the actor wrote in the heartfelt Instagram post. “And while a number of you by that point may have already been pretty familiar with me as a totally awesome boy wizard or a Disney song nerd from the internet stage, no one can deny that Glee’s world presence catapulted my life to an entirely different level, and gave my career the opportunity to carry on in the way it’s been able to for the past decade.”

Following their stint on the popular series, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin launched a Glee recap podcast in March 2019 to relive their best moments on the show’s set! “Our Glee fans followed our careers after Glee, and our listeners just wanted more Glee, so we decided to give them what they were asking for!” the actress told Entertainment Weekly in January 2020. Of course, each episode was full of so many behind-the-scenes secret!

Other than Darren, Jenna and Kevin, some of the other Glee stars definitely have fond memories of their time on the show. What have they all been up to since the final episode aired? Well, we decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, they’ve accomplished a lot in Hollywood over the last few years. See for yourself! Scroll through the gallery to check out everything the cast of Glee has done since the show ended.

