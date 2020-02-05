Can you guys believe that Darren Criss from Glee is turning 33 years old on Wednesday, February 5? We mean, the actor was only 22 when the show premiered back in 2009, which means it’s been roughly 10 years since the musical series hit our TV screens. Wow, can you believe how fast time has flown by?

During the show’s run, fans tuned in each week to watch Rachel, Finn, Quinn, Artie, Kurt, Santana, Mercedes, Puck and the rest of the epic glee club sing our absolute favorite songs. The cast covered everything from Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” to Ariana Grande‘s “Break Free,” but no matter what song they performed, they crushed it every single time.

But unfortunately, the epic series aired its final episode in March 2015, and it was seriously the end of an era. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss it, TBH. But what have the cast been up to since then, you ask? Well, in honor of Kevin’s birthday, we decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, they’ve accomplished a lot over the last four years. See for yourself! Scroll through the gallery to check out everything the cast of Glee has done since the show ended.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.