Many fans and celebrities are praying for Naya Rivera‘s safe return, after the actress was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8. Now, her former Glee costar Heather Morris has spoken out, and said that she’s “holding on to hope” that Naya will be found alive.
“It’s so hard to wrap your head around something unknown,” she told E! News. “I’m holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery. I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong.”
For those who missed it, police told Us Weekly that Naya rented a motorized pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles, CA. But when she didn’t return on time, the staff went looking for her and discovered her 4-year-old son, Josey, sleeping alone in the boat.
“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface,” the police said in a statement.
Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department also revealed to the outlet that Josey was found wearing a life vest, but that “another vest [was found] on board the boat for an adult, so it looks like [Naya] was not wearing” hers.
During a press conference on Thursday, July 9, police confirmed that the missing person search has changed to a recovery mission, with Naya “presumed dead.”
“The fact that she was seen in the water shows there is a high likelihood that she drowned,” the Captain added, noting that “all indications point” to the 33-year-old being deceased. “The son said they were in the water swimming together. He came up and got back up on the boat, but she did not.”
