This may be hard to believe, but on Monday, January 27, Logan Moreau is turning 8 years old! The actor was only a baby when she starred as Toby in Good Luck Charlie, and it’s crazy how much he’s grown since then! It’s been more than nine years since the show premiered on Disney Channel, and it’s truly shocking how quickly time flies by!

For those who forgot, the series premiered in April 2010 and went on for four seasons before it ended in February 2014, and since then, fans have longed for a comeback of the iconic show that also starred Bridgit Mendler, Shane Harper, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Samantha Boscarino, Jason Dolley, Bradley Steven Perry, Mia Talerico, Eric Allan Kramer, and Raven Goodwin. Seriously, how amazing would it be to see the Duncan family together again on screen? Ugh, fans can only dream.

Well, since fans can’t have that, there is another way to bring on the major nostalgia — and that’s by seeing where the epic cast is now! J-14 rounded up some then-and-now photos of the actors and their transformations are pretty amazing.

Scroll through our gallery to see what all the stars of Good Luck Charlie have done since the show ended.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.