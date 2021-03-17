Get to know Emily Alyn Lind before HBO Max’s new Gossip Girl series officially premieres! The actress, who’s set to star as Audrey Hope, has been photographed filming all over New York City and she’s already a total Upper East Sider.

“There’s not a lot we can say about our characters but what I can say is that when I first met Audrey, I thought it was going to be a really exciting experience just because she’s a really well thought-out character,” Emily told Dazed magazine in February 2021. In a separate interview, she referred to Audrey as “classic” and “old-fashioned.”

“She’s very into the finer things in life, I guess you would say,” Emily told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2021. “She just loves classics. She’s not meant to be in this generation, as someone might say. I think that she doesn’t use social media as much, she likes reading books. So I think that she has a very classic look.”

Emily is bringing this new breed of preppy high schoolers to life alongside Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Jason Gotay, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson and more. When discussing the reimagined version of the classic CW series at 2019 Vulture Fest, showrunner Joshua Safran promised “a lot of queer content on this show.”

Emily also touched on this, and what fans can expect to see, during her interview with Dazed. “I think that what we can say is this — we’re making a series in 2020 and 2021,” she explained. “It’s really important for us to not just talk about these things but also express them as normal things that kids deal with. It shouldn’t be this new, exciting thing to talk about, it just exists. It’s about normalizing things that used to be different or taboo.”

Off-screen, Emily has already formed a close bond with her fellow Gossip Girl costars. “All of us are so close — too close. It’s sickening, it’s gross,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s so hard being in New York with these clowns and not being able to just run around the city.”

Just like the original series, which starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen, the new Gossip Girl films in NYC’s prime locations — including the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps. “The first time we were there, it was the first time that we were all together as a group and being photographed or seen in public,” noting that it was a “crazy” memory. “It was really cool. I think in that moment, I was looking at the cast mates and I was just like, ‘What the f–k? This is going to be possibly the next six years of our life, Jesus!’”

Scroll through our gallery and get to know Emily before the new Gossip Girl premieres this year!

