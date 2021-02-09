He’s back! Ed Westwick officially brought Chuck Bass into 2021 with his first-ever TikTok video.

The British actor, who’s known for his role on The CW’s Gossip Girl, had fans seriously shook on Monday, February 8, when he told followers, “Tell me you watched Gossip Girl without actually telling me you’ve watched Gossip Girl. I’ll start.”

Without missing a beat, the 33-year-old star cut to a clip of himself wearing the suit Gossip Girl viewers know all too well and said, “I’m Chuck Bass.” All these years later, and yes, we’re still swooning!

Alongside the clip, Ed also challenged his thousands of followers to share their own Gossip Girl themed TikTok videos. “I’m challenging you to stitch this video, use the hashtag #StitchEd so I can see your submissions and I’ll be reacting to some of my favorites,” wrote in the video’s caption. So, get your best headbands ready, and start making some TikToks!

Social media users know that Ed’s not the only celeb bringing back his most iconic characters for a TikTok video. In August 2020, Debby Ryan dressed up as some of her past roles for a video that immediately went viral. Set to the song “Stunnin'” by Curtis Waters, the Disney Channel alum showed followers what she would wear for fashion week if she was Bailey Pickett from Suite Life On Deck, Jessie Prescott from Jessie and Patty Bladell from Insatiable.

The actress also took a moment to poke fun at herself and tucked her hair behind her ear just like Tara Adams from Radio Rebel, a trend that became popular in 2020. Fans of the actress have created some pretty hilarious memes that featured her role as shy girl in the DCOM. They’ve attempted to recreate her “shy” look by tucking their hair behind their ear and looking off into the distance. When making her video, of course, Debby had to play along!

