Gracie Abrams‘ abs are going viral on TikTok — earning her the nickname Gracie ABramS by many of her fans.

The whirlwind started when paparazzi captured Gracie strolling alongside her rumored beau, Paul Mescal, and the videos quickly went viral. In the clips, the “Risk” singer tucked her hands under her shirt, offering glimpses of her midriff. This sparked a trend on TikTok, with fans mimicking her quirky move and igniting a discussion about her impressive physique.

“Wait why are Gracie Abrams’ abs the most vicious 6pack I’ve seen,” one fan posted on TikTok, with another commenting: “need her workout routine,” and a fan-favorite comment: “paul mescal can u fight.”

ICYMI, Gracie and Paul first sparked dating rumors in late 2023, but have been spotted on multiple occasions throughout 2024. In August, they took their romance public as they hit the streets of London together, after they were pictured holding hands as they crossed the street together in the English capital. At one point, Paul draped his arm around Gracie’s shoulders as she held his hand, and the two laughed as she nibbled on his finger.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Gracie is the daughter of famous film director J. J. Abrams, best known for his work in the Star Wars and Star Trek films. Her mom is Katie McGrath, a film and television producer.

The “21” singer studied international relations at Barnard College in 2018, but took a break after her freshman year to focus on music. After being signed to Interscope Records, she released two EPs titled Minor (2020) and This Is What It Feels Like (2021). After performing as an opening act on Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour Tour, she released her debut album, Good Riddance, in February 2023. She was nominated for her very first Grammy award for the 2024 ceremony for Best New Artist a year later.

She released her second album The Secret of Us in June, and is set to embark on a lengthy tour in support of the record in September. She previously dated musician Blake Slatkin for five years.

