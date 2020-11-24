Mark your calendars because the 2021 Grammy Awards are coming, and so many stars will be going home with trophies.

Harry Styles, for one, earned his first-ever nominations across multiple categories for his second solo album Fine Line. Similarly, BTS made history once again with their Grammy noms by being the first-ever K-pop group to be up for a major category. But that’s not all! After receiving no nominations for her last two albums (Reputation and Lover), Taylor Swift‘s Folklore is up for a few awards.

The queen herself, Beyoncé, is up for the most awards with nine nominations. Billie Eilish (who made history at the 2020 Grammy Awards), Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and more were also named as nominees.

From the looks of it, so many famous faces are set to (safely) take the stage when the show airs early next year. As of now, the Grammy Awards’ COVID-19 protocols have not been revealed just yet, but some details about what music lovers can expect at the show have been released, including the host and where to watch. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know!

