Who is nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards?
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
folklore, Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet’s Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” HAIM
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow
Expectations
Hyperspace
Jaime
25 Trips
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple
Big Their
Kyoto
The Steps
Brittany Howard
Grace Potter
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto”
“Lost in Yesterday”
“Not”
“Shameika”
“Stay High”
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count
“Underneath,” Code Orange
“The In-Between,” In This Moment
“BloodMoney,” Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live,” Power Trip
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines DC,
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Remixed Recording
“Do You Ever (Rac Mix)”
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)”
“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)”
“Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
“Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)”
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Hynes: Fields
Ives: Complete Symphonies
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar”
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Instrumental Composition
Baby Jack
Be Water II
Plumfield
Sputnik
Strata
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story
Black Is King
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
“Black Parade,” Beyonce
“All I Need,” Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
“See Me,” Emily King
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Music Video
“Adore You,” Harry Styles
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé
“Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
“Lockdown,” Anderson /Paak
“Goliath,” Woodkid
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture”
“The Box”
“Laugh Now Cry Later”
“Rockstar”
“Savage”
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King’s Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9″