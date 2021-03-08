Mark your calendars because music’s biggest night is almost here! The 2021 Grammy Awards are coming, and so many big names will be going home with trophies.

Harry Styles, for one, earned his first-ever nominations across multiple categories for his second solo album Fine Line. Similarly, BTS made history once again with their Grammy noms by being the first-ever K-pop group to be up for a major category. But that’s not all! After receiving no nominations for her last two albums (Reputation and Lover), Taylor Swift‘s Folklore is up for a few awards. The queen herself, Beyoncé, was nominated for the most awards across nine categories. Billie Eilish (who made history at the 2020 Grammy Awards for being the youngest artist to win in the big four categories), Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and more were also named as nominees.

When it comes to performances, so many famous faces are set to (safely) take the stage. To celebrate his first-time nomination, Harry will be performing when the show takes place on March 14. Taylor, Billie, Dua and more are also set to take the stage. Although Justin Bieber is up for multiple awards and has a new album in the works, he was not included among the list of performers.

Following the Grammy nominations in November 2020, Justin reacted via Instagram explaining that his album Changes (which is up for four pop awards) was classified as an R&B album. “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me,” the “Yummy” crooner wrote at the time. In a separate post, he added, “Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave ’em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms.”

Noah Cyrus, on the other hand, reacted to her first-ever nomination with a lot of tears. “This is such an honor and I am in utter shock,” she captioned a video of herself crying on social media after hearing the news. “Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart I truly can’t believe it my mind is going a thousand miles a minute and I am beyond grateful and full of love and gratitude.”

Originally, the awards show was set to air in January, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed back. It’s safe to say this will be one night of music that no one will ever forget. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on the 2021 Grammy Awards.

