The 2023 Grammy Awards are almost here! The show is set to air live on February 5, 2023 on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. On top of that, nominations for the award ceremony were announced on November 15, 2022, and they did not disappoint! From Harry Styles to Taylor Swift to BTS, keep reading to uncover all the nominees and everything we know about the 2023 Grammys.

Leading the 2023 nominations was Beyonce, as her album Renaissance released on July 29, 2022. With nine nominations, the pop queen is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician! If she wins three more awards, she will match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins.

Other notable Grammy nominees are Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, each with seven and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and The-Dream, each with six Grammy nominations. Taylor Swift was also nominated for Best Music Video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” this year, despite her recent album Midnights not making the cutoff dates for 2023.

“‘All Too Well 10’ is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram stories following the nominations news. “The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting … it’s momentous and surreal.”

She concluded her message by writing, “I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you.”

Another notable artist nominated are BTS! The K-pop group is up for three awards this year, including best pop duo/group performance for the third year in a row with “My Universe,” a collaboration with Coldplay. Additionally, they’re up for best music video for “Yet to Come” and nominated for album of the year as featured artists on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. It’s the first time BTS have been nominated in more than one Grammy category in any given year.

