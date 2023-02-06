Music’s biggest night! The 2023 Grammys brought out Young Hollywood’s biggest stars on Sunday, February 5, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat were among the first to arrive! The “I’m Good” songstress opted for a pink gown and iconic blonde curls while the “Say So” singer went for a killer black look!

Ahead of the event, it was announced that Harry Styles, for one, would take the stage to perform one of his hits from the May 2022 record, Harry’s House. The British singer, who celebrated his birthday earlier this week, is up for six awards tonight: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

This might just be the second year in which the “Sign of the Times” crooner adds a Grammy Awards to his collection. In 2021, he took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance following the success of “Watermelon Sugar” — his first-ever Grammy. At the time, Harry honored the other artists in his category, one of which was Taylor Swift.

Tonight, the former flames will go head-to-head again as they’re both nominated in a few of the same categories. Taylor, for her part, racked up four nominations in the Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Country Song, Song of the Year and Best Music Video categories.

Her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” visual is up for Best Music Video, which Taylor directed and starred Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

“I don’t know if it was a decision; it was what my heart needed,” the singer shared of the casting decision while attending the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. “It was a very [instinctual] decision based on having watched their performances. If I had to assign analytical thought to it, I would say I had never seen either one of them play roles like this before, and I’ve seen them just ace anything that was put in front of them. I just thought, I wonder if Sadie Sink wants to play a romantic lead.”

Of course, these two stars aren’t the only ones up for awards tonight! Scroll through our gallery to see all the 2023 red carpet arrivals.

