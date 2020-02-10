Some Ariana Grande fans are not happy with Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. During an interview with USA Today, the 47-year-old rockstar seemingly threw shade at the “Thank U Next” songstress while praising Billie Eilish and her five wins at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Previously, Billie Joe and Billie appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone together. Since then, the two artists have struck up quite a friendship. When asked how he felt about the “Bad Guy” singer’s record-breaking Grammys sweep, Billie Joe revealed that he was “stoked” for Billie and her brother, Finneas. He also said the musical duo was the “real deal” when compared to popstars like Ariana.

“It’s insanely well-deserved. Their music is very real, and you can tell it all comes from them, which is what sets it apart from what other pop acts are doing,” he said. “It’s not even comparable to think about what she does compared to someone like Ariana Grande. She’s the real deal.”

Naturally, some of Ariana’s biggest fans were not happy with the rock legend. Many took to social media, called out Billie Joe and reminded him that Billie was actually a huge Ariana fan herself.

“We can’t drag Billie [Eilish]. She literally loves Ariana the same way we love her. Stop comparing women in an industry that’s already s**tty enough. Grow up,” one person tweeted. Another added, “Billie Eilish loves Ariana and I’m sure if he actually cared or liked enough Billie he would know that. She’s way too vocal about it for any of her fans not to know she looks up to Ariana, and I’m sure she wouldn’t appreciate Armstrong putting her down.”

A third said, “Not even that big of an Ariana fan, but this was a s**tty move by Billie Joe…Why the need to compare two totally different artists, just because they’re both young women?”

That’s not all! During the interview, the Green Day singer also slammed Grammy awards as a whole. He noted that there was a lack of “rock music” at the star-studded event.

“The fact that they aired a comedy record [award] and didn’t have a rock band on television, I just don’t even know what that is. I love comedy just as much as the next guy, but they are doing a disservice to rock music. That’s the way I feel about it,” he admitted.

