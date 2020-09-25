From the look of it, Griffin Johnson‘s song “Convenient” is no longer available. After the TikTok star, 21, seemingly slammed ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio in the apparent diss track, which was released on September 21, she clapped back. Now, a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that the tune has been taken off multiple streaming services, according to screenshots posted to the TikTok Room Instagram account.

“She said I cheated / And that’s just f–ked up / But you believed it,” the former Sway House member sang in the song’s chorus, seemingly denying that he cheated on Dixie, 19, throughout their relationship.

After hearing the track, Dixie uploaded a TikTok video set to “Convenient” on Wednesday, September 23. In the short clip, the influencer showed screenshots of messages that Griffin allegedly sent to her and other girls.

Fans first started speculating that Griffin and Dixie broke up in July after a group of fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on various social media platforms. Then, a TikTok video went viral in which Griffin was accused of cheating on Dixie. The girl in the video alleged that Griffin had messaged her saying he was “single.”

Following their split — which was confirmed in a YouTube video from August 2 — Dixie claimed to have “48 screenshots” proving that Griffin cheated “during the relationship.” He responded to her social media posts with an apology uploaded to Twitter on September 1.

“I want to publicly apologize to Dixie for the hurt that I have caused. I am human, I am not proud of some of my choices,” Griffin wrote. “I have dealt with a lot of this in an immature manner because honestly, I had no idea what to do. I’m not asking for forgiveness, I just want to cut the bulls–t and let everyone understand my thoughts and know that I am sorry.”

In his since-deleted tune, Griffin also seemed to make reference to Dixie’s rumored relationship with fellow TikTok star Noah Beck. Although he never mentioned them by name, Griffin sang, “You said you’re just friends but you’re wearing his clothes,” on the track.

After romance rumors started swirling between Dixie and Noah, the two publicly denied that they’re anything more than “just friends.” Previously, Griffin also responded to the relationship rumors and said he didn’t care if his ex had a new man.

“Yeah, dude, I don’t care. We’re friends!” he told Hollywood Fix on September 8. “They looked happy. Noah’s doggin’ out. Respect, you know?”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.