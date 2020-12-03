After months of speculation, Hailee Steinfeld‘s role in the upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye has seemingly been confirmed.

Production on the Marvel superhero series has officially begun in New York City and the Pitch Perfect 2 star was spotted holding her character’s coveted bow and arrow. Rumors first started swirling that Hailee was set to star when Variety cited sources, in September 2019, and said the “Starving” songstress had been offered the role of Kate Bishop. Details about the highly anticipated superhero series — which is set to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame — have been kept under wraps, but a few hints have been dropped as of late.

Unfortunately, the actress herself has yet to speak out about the show, but photos released in December 2020 of her filming alongside the original Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner, speak for themselves. In fact, the Avengers star even hinted at Hailee’s role via Twitter on December 2, 2020.

“Ms. Bishop … we need you!” the actor wrote announcing his character Clint Barton’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wondering what you can expect to see once Hawkeye officially hits Disney+? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the show so far!

