After a video of a TikTok user, @juliacarolann, rating her experiences with various celebrities in a New York City restaurant where she worked went viral, Hailey Bieber responded to claims that she was “not nice.”

“Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” the model commented on the clip, which has been liked over one million times. “That’s not ever my intention!”

For those who missed it, the fan captioned her video, “Rating celebrities I met while working as a hostess in a fancy Manhattan restaurant.” She also gave viewers a disclaimer writing, “These are just my personal experiences, [please] take with a grain of salt.”

The TikTok star rated Gigi and Bella Hadid with a 10/10 and said they were “literally so nice.” Then, she rated Hailey a 3.5/10 saying, “I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice.”

After she caught wind of this, Hailey responded in a series of replies. In another comment, she added, “Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad [you] called me out so I can do better! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person.”

Julia also added Cameron Dallas and Kylie Jenner in her TikTok, giving them both pretty low scores. The Magcon star received a 4/10 because she claimed he was “rude.” As for the makeup mogul, well, the social media influencer alleged that “she was fine, but she topped $20 on a $500 dinner bill. Do with that information what you will.”

Gigi, Bella, Cameron and Kylie have not publicly responded to Julia’s video.

