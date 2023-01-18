Hailey Bieber‘s hair is a topic the internet loves to talk about. The model is known for her natural blonde-brunette locks, coined as “bronde,” however, Hailey used to be quite blonde before she went au-naturale. Keep reading to see photos of her hair transformation.

“I started coloring my hair when I was 14 and have tried everything,” she told Marie Claire in 2017. “I’ve gone light to dark to light again. I’ve dyed it gray for Coachella; I’ve chalked it pink for a music-video shoot — and if I had it my way, it’d be baby pink every day.”

She also explained that while her mom has really “thick Brazilian hair,” she got her hair from her dad. “We jokingly call [our hair] ‘chicken feathers.’ Still, my mom has influenced how I treat my hair.”

Hailey explained that being in the spotlight has made her maintain a “nice persona” while looking put together. “My look is something that I definitely think about. Sure, there are times when I’m out in sweats, but I never want to look sloppy.”

Additionally, the New York native spoke to Refinery29 in an August 2021 interview, delving into the “journey” she’d been through with her hair to that point.

“When I don’t have extensions in, I just like to keep my hair out of my face,” she said. “My hair was really long as a teenager. Then I started modeling and I wanted to be cool and edgy, so I cut it really short — it never grew long after that. Now I’m trying to grow it out, but it’s taken a long time. Though, I did see a big difference when I stopped coloring it — I don’t dye it blonde anymore.”

The star also explained in a January 2023 interview with Byrdie that she’s in a phase of her life where she feels “more beautiful and confident than ever before” by just letting her natural hair grow out. “I really have never felt sexier in my life,” she told the outlet.

Still, Hailey explained that she’s open to change over time. “You find your thing and [a more natural look] is mine at the moment. But who knows? Maybe in three years I’ll have black hair and feel even better,” she said. “I want to continue to evolve, inside and out. I want to be able to continue to embrace where I’m at in every moment.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Hailey’s hair transformation over the years.

