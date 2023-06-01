Mermaids and musicals, oh my! We think it’s safe to say Halle Bailey is crushing Hollywood after starring in Disney’s live-action ​adaptation of The Little Mermaid. And that isn’t the only musical she’s set to star in this year! Keep reading to see a list of all of the singer’s upcoming projects.

First things first, we have to talk about Halle as Ariel. The Little Mermaid (finally) premiered on May 26, 2023, with fans of the original praising her version of the iconic redhead.

“Getting that role felt very surreal. It was much of a shocker for me,” Halle said on the Facebook Watch series Talks With Mama Tina in December 2021. “Even when I was asked to audition, I looked at it and I was like me? For Ariel? That just doesn’t … ‘cause you know, my image of Ariel that I’ve had is the red hair, the pale skin, and the tail, and she was amazing to me. I loved her, like we all did. But that’s what I’ve seen her as for so long.”

She continued, “So, even the auditioning process, I remember being so scared and so nervous. I think my dad, he one time was like, ‘Let’s run through the lines.’ And I started reading them and I just started sobbing. He’s like, ‘Halle, what’s wrong? What’s wrong?’ I’m just, ‘I can’t believe I’m even gonna go for this.’ But [I’m] so grateful that I kind of get to reinvent Ariel and show other young, beautiful Black and Brown children that hey, you can be this too. You are magical and mythical and all of the wonderful things in between as well.”

The singer-songwriter first made her major acting debut in the Freeform series Grown-ish, which she starred alongside her sister, Chloe Bailey. The sisters also share a music career together as R&B duo Chloe x Halle, and were discovered by Beyoncé when they were kids — so Halle has certainly come a long way before she absolutely crushed it as the Ariel — and she’s not done there!

Scroll through the gallery below to see a guide to all of Halle’s upcoming movies and shows.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.