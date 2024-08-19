If you’re as chronically online as I am, then you’re probably aware of the TikTok drama between Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate and her boyfriend Reed Williams. If you’re not, that’s probably why you google searched it — and I’m happy to announce that you’re in the right place.

So, please — make yourself cozy, sip your drink of choice and read below for some good ole fashion TikTok drama brewed by yours truly. ☕️

Where Did the Sophia, Halley and Reed Drama Start?

Let’s start at the very beginning: how Sophia and Halley met. The girls are both popular New York City TikTok stars, and although they weren’t particularly close, they ran in the same circles and often bumped into each other at the same influencer events.

Drama hit the fan on December 2, 2023, when a Reddit page accused Sophia of dating Halley’s ex, Reed, who had been an item for about nine months before their split in early November. After the breakup, Halley, being the classy queen she is, insisted there was no bad blood and defended Reed to her followers.

Here’s the kicker: Sophia and Reed supposedly went on a date just days after Sophia and Halley hung out at an influencer event.

Halley didn’t hold back after Sophia was spotted with her ex. She took to social media venting her feelings about the whole thing in several now-deleted TikToks.

“Ladies let me be your lesson. Never feel sorry for a man or defend him. Because (not even 3 weeks after dumping you out of the blue) after you try to protect him he will go on a date with someone you considered a friend and were with the night before buying shots for!!”

Fast forward to January 2024, and Sophia is out here on her “Out Of Touch” podcast with Brad Mundo, claiming she’s a total “girls girl.” She declared, “I would never stab one of my friends in the back. I would never drag a woman online, and I would never talk poorly about another woman. I defend other women.”

Sophia also claimed, “I don’t know who this girl is” and “was never friends with her,” referring to Halley.

When Did Halley and Reed Get Back Together?

Despite everything listed above, Halley actually ended up getting back together with Reed a few months after all the drama.

While fans were not particularly pleased with the couple’s rekindling, as seen in any TikTok comment section of a video where she mentions him, they seemed to be happy so it’s literally none of our business.

However, it apparently seemed to be Sophia’s business after the couple faced some more backlash after appearing on a podcast together in August 2024.

What’s Sophia Saying Now?

Reed and Halley appeared on the “Delusional Diaries” podcast in August 2024, and faced backlash for their seemingly awkward conversations, with fans claiming that the two didn’t seem to like each other. The hate got so bad that they actually had to delete the podcast episode just two hours after it aired.

Following the backlash, Halley posted a heartfelt video explaining her mixed feelings about TikTok. “I used to come on and be so excited to check my comments and now I dread opening my phone and reading lies, rumors, & hate. & I HATE that because this app has given me everything good in my life and I’m so grateful for it and all of you!!! But I feel defeated sometimes if I’m being honest,” she shared.

Cue: Sophia. That’s right, Sophia decided now was a good time to explain her side of the story, posting three videos onto her TikTok page.

She denied, again, being close friends with Halley prior to her date with Reed, and also revealed that he had planned their date “a week before I happened to run into her at a work event.”

“By no means am I laughing at her I totally get being upset over a man, I understand how bad it can hurt,” she said. “I’m just laughing because none of that happened.”

“I think I realized he was maybe not the one for me, and it kind of just dwindled,” she added of her relationship with Reed.

What do you guys think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below. ☕️

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.