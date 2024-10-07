Former Halloweentown actress Kimberly J. Brown revealed where Marnie would be up to today — and who she would have ended up with.

“Marnie would still be in some type of leadership position in Halloweentown,” Kimberly told E! News in October 2024. “She always loved pushing for progress and everybody getting along—the worlds getting to hang out together and there not being such a divide.”

“She would be teaching a new generation of witches or running for mayor,” she continued. “I feel like she would still be passionately involved in her community and bringing everybody together because that’s what she loved doing — and also fighting some bad guys.”

ICYMI, the early 2000s movies followed teenager Marnie Piper after discovering that her family comes from a long line of powerful witches. Oh, and they’re also from an entirely different dimension called Halloweentown. The first movie premiered on 1998, with the next two being released within the next six years.

On top of that, her now-husband Daniel Kountz played Kal in the second movie, titled Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, the antagonist heartthrob. While some fans believe that Kal could’ve had a redemption arc and ended up with Marnie in a possible sequel, Kimberly isn’t so sure.

“It’s interesting thinking about Marnie falling in love with Kal,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know. I think it would take some kind of large, magical miracle for Marnie to fall in love with Kal. He’s the family’s arch-nemesis. I don’t know if that could happen onscreen.”

And make no mistake, Kimberly still often revisits the iconic Halloween movies — which helped her solidify her love for the spooky holiday.

“It’s a testament to the stories,” she said. “They have stood the test of time because they’re about family and love and celebration. I think there’s something about the Halloween season that certainly has fed my inner child over the years. I’m so honored to be a part of something that brings that joy to people now because we all need that.”

While the first three movies starred Kimberly as Marnie, Sara Paxton actually took over the role in 2006 for the fourth film titled Halloweentown Returns, without any kind of explanation from Disney.

Over the years, Kimberly opened up about the random recasting. During a 2018 Q&A video, she revealed she was originally in the talks to star in the fourth film, but never really found out why it fell apart.

“The answer to that is I’m not really sure,” she admitted at the time. “Some people asked me, or said that they heard I was working on something, which was not the case at the time. I was available and ready to do it, and had talked to them about possibly — about doing it. But Disney decided to go in a different direction and recast the role. So, that’s really all I know about the situation.”

