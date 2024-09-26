Halsey is updating fans after a “very scary” health scare.

On September 25, the “Closer” singer sparked concern among fans after she shared a video of herself and fiancé Avan Jogia in the hospital.

“Happy Late Bi Visibility Day,” she captioned the post. “This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

In the clip, the 29-year-old singer is seen lying in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm, while holding up a peace sign and saying, “Happy Bi Visibility Day. We had a whole plan for you guys.”

One day later, she gave more details into her condition during a fan Q&A on X.

After a fan asked about her health, Halsey replied, “I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!”

Another fan asked if the hospitalization was related to a chronic health issue, and Halsey, who has been open in the past about her battle with endometriosis and other conditions, replied, “I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”

In 2022, Halsey shared that they were diagnosed with several illnesses following the birth of her son.

“My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really really really sick — I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad [after pregnancy],” she said in a TikTok. After being hospitalized for anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) Halsey said she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

“I’m still looking for answers for the root cause of some of those things,” Halsey said at the time. “It could be another autoimmune disease, and I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”

In 2024, the “Colors” singer opened up about her lupus diagnosis among other health complications, which partly inspired her upcoming album The Great Impersonator.

“I have lupus and sometimes with Lupus there’s other complications,” Halsey shared on the “SheMD” podcast Aug. 6. “I announced a couple years ago that I had Sjogren Syndrome which is really often comorbid—meaning going alongside of—Lupus. Because Lupus is an autoimmune condition, sometimes it can suppress your immune system to the point that you develop a T cell disorder.”

Of her condition, “I was getting sick very often. I was losing a lot of weight.”

