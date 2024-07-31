Halsey is revealing details into her tumultuous health journey in a new song posted to social media on Tuesday, June 4.

“Long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now,” the artist wrote in an Instagram post featuring several videos of the artist undergoing IV treatment or discussing their illness, saying that they “feel like an old lady,” visibly uncomfortable as they rub their legs, a bandage adorning their elbow.

“I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick,” they say to the camera. “At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”

Halsey tagged the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance in their post, but it’s uncertain what their medical condition is.

In her latest track, “The End,” which serves as the first single from her upcoming album, the vocalist delves into her years-long journey of health struggles.

“Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick, pulls out a brand new bag of tricks and then they lay it on me,” the song begins, naming Halsey’s brain and skeleton as sources of her struggles.

After the release of her single, Halsey shared that they have some “regrets coming back” into the music scene.

“My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet,” she wrote on Tumblr in July. “it’s hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency. Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen. I don’t know man. I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

The singer further revealed that they were excited to return to music, but was disappointed by the response they received from “Lucky.”

“When I got sick, all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what this is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back.”

In 2022, Halsey — who has been open about her struggles with endometriosis over the years — shared that they were diagnosed with several illnesses following the birth of her son.

“My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really really really sick — I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad [after pregnancy],” she said in a TikTok. After being hospitalized for anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) Halsey said she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

“I’m still looking for answers for the root cause of some of those things,” Halsey said at the time. “It could be another autoimmune disease, and I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”

