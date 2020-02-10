Singer Halsey was a major One Direction fan back in the day. The 25-year-old “Graveyard” singer once confessed her love for the five-piece boyband in self-taped video that has now gone viral on Twitter and fans are shook.

In the 43-second video, Halsey told viewers that she “loves One Direction” and admitted to crying over the band for “16 hours.”

“I love One Direction, that’s no secret to anybody. I’m not ashamed to admit that, I’ll tell anybody that I love One Direction a lot. I love them as people, I love their music, I love their personalities, I think they’re funny,” she said before recounting the moment she first heard about the band. “When I first discovered them I saw a bunch of gifs of them sitting on a stair set and I thought they were just a bunch of funny boys on YouTube or something.”

younger halsey being a hardcore directioner is the funniest thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/puqbiAd20y — RUBY✨ (@17MINUTESX) January 28, 2020

“Then I googled them, and I kid you not when I saw videos of their live performances, I cried,” she revealed. “And I didn’t even know them at this point. I cried and said out loud ‘oh my God they sing too?’. It was the worst moment of my life because now I’m trapped in this eternal fanbase.”

Naturally, people had some amazing reactions to the throwback video.

“I love how Halsey cried for 1D and now we all cry for her. It’s one massive chain reaction,” one person wrote. Another added, “She represents all of us.”

That’s not all! One Direction fans even uncovered a photo of her totally fangirling over Harry Styles.

Now fans know that if and when the band gets back together, Halsey will definitely be front row at their reunion show. We’re so here for it!

