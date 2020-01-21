Ever since Halsey got propelled into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the singer single?

Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and the 25-year-old is officially a taken woman! It turns out, she’s been dating American Horror Stories star Evan Peters for months now, and they could not be cuter together! Yep, the couple even made their love Instagram official when the actor celebrated his birthday on January 21, 2020.

“Happy birthday, darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” the “Without Me” songstress wrote in a sweet tribute on Instagram, alongside a snap of her and Evan kissing.

OK, but wait — when did these two start dating? How did they meet and who did she date before him? We’re breaking it all down from start to finish. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Halsey’s love life and her relationship with Evan.

