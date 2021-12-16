When it comes to new-mom life, Halsey isn’t holding back! The singer has gushed over their baby, Ender, since welcoming the newborn in July 2021 with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

“Gratitude,” the singer captioned their birth announcement at the time. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

Halsey announced via Instagram in January 2021 that they were expecting a baby. “Surprise!” they captioned a series of photos showing off their growing bump. A few months later, they clarified that the pregnancy might have been a surprise to fans but was something they had planned with Alev.

“Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?” they shared via Instagram Stories in March 2021. “My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.”

After welcoming Ender in July 2021, Halsey kept the baby out of the public eye. But they’ve since started to share more photos of the newborn. The Sing 2 star has also given fans a glimpse into their past pregnancy journey.

“I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy, and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it. And I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times,” Halsey shared during a New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 interview from August 2021. “Where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married and you’re this.’”

They continued, “It triggered all of these feelings of shame from when I was younger. It triggered a lot of old feelings of shame in me where I was like, how can you have an opinion, that kind of opinion on me making this decision?”

While they’ve since become more open about their personal life, Halsey explained it was a strategic move to hide their pregnancy in the beginning.

“I had to make a choice, especially in my pregnancy, where the girl who’s been the open book for six years, this had to be mine. I was not going to put myself [out there],” the “Clementine” musician said. “The consequences were too high. The consequences of letting social media stress me out or cause me grief. It’s no longer just me being affected by it. There’s a whole other person whose nervous system is being affected by the status of mine. So I had to kind of make that choice.”

