Hannah Montana remains one of the most iconic Disney Channel shows of all time, launching Miley Cyrus into the spotlight and inspiring millions of girls to live the “Best of Both Worlds.” So, would the cast of the show ever reunite for a reboot? Several stars have spoken about the possibility over the years! Keep reading for the Hannah Montana cast’s quotes on a reunion:

Premiering on March 24, 2006, the show starred Miley, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles and Moises Arias, among others, which aired for four seasons until January 2011. The Disney sitcom followed a normal teenaged girl named Miley Stewart who was secretly living a double life as a pop star named Hannah Montana.

While Miley has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with her past Disney role — she’s expressed interest in putting the wig on again. “At some point, I’m definitely, I’m getting the wig out of storage,” the songstress said during a 2020 interview with Nashville’s 107.5 The River Radio Station.

She continued, “She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out … The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point.”

While Miley’s opened up about the troubles she went through while starring on the children’s network, like being “put in a box,” she also has expressed her gratitude for the show. In celebration of the show’s 15-year anniversary in March 2021, the “Flowers” singer penned a heartfelt note to her former alter-ego.

“Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity, then slipped into a puke-pink terrycloth robe with a bedazzled ‘HM’ over the [heart]. I didn’t know then … that is where you would live forever,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post. “Not just in [my heart], but [in the hearts of] millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego,’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands.”

Miley’s not the only Hannah Montana castmember who’d be down to reunite, either! Scroll through our gallery below to uncover everything the former Disney cast has said about a Hannah Montana reunion.

