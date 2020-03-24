Can you believe it’s been a whole 14 years since Hannah Montana aired its first episode on Disney Channel? Yeah, us either! The show premiered on March 24, 2006, but even after all these years, it’s safe to say that it’s still one of our favorite television series ever.

Well guys, even though it’s been over a decade since the show’s first episode, you might be surprised to find out that there are actually some major behind-the-scenes secrets about the series that you never knew about. That’s right, you guys! For example, did you guys know that Hannah Montana’s name was supposed to be Alexis Texas?! Or that Miley Cyrus actually auditioned for the role of Lilly Prescott?! Or that another huge actress was supposed to play the pop star we all know and love?!

Yep, those are just a few of the many secrets that you most likely didn’t know about the show. Scroll through the gallery for more little-known facts about Hannah Montana.

