Early Career and Breakthrough Roles

Starting his journey with an unexpected turn, he initially pursued dance, where a chance performance caught the eye of an agent.

“I admit that it was never my desire to become an actor. At the age of six I started dancing. I did a show in a kind of shopping mall. Then an agent noticed me and told my mother that I [could be an actor], so I went to my first audition and was blown away,” he told L’Officiel in June 2024.

Harry’s career gained momentum after a notable appearance in Dunkirk. Following this debut, he showcased his versatility in roles ranging from the dark comedy Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back) to the family-friendly adventure Dolittle, where he starred alongside Robert Downey Jr.

These experiences laid the groundwork for his breakout moment in HBO’s highly anticipated series House of the Dragon.

From London to Westeros

In House of the Dragon, a spinoff from the iconic Game of Throne series, Harry portrays Jacaerys Velaryon, the eldest son of Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy. Set in the richly detailed world of Westeros, the series promises to catapult Harry into the limelight and GOT’s dedicated fan base.

Despite his burgeoning fame, Harry remains grounded in his London roots, where he spends his free time at home with his mother and beloved dog, Bella. Apart from acting, he nurtures a passion for writing screenplays and DJing, showcasing his multifaceted talents beyond the screen.

During his interview with L’Officiel, Harry spoke about some of his fashion role models, which include Harry Styles!

“I love the stylistic path that Harry Styles has taken. In a certain sense, he has given freedom to men by allowing them to wear what they want,” he told the outlet. “It’s nice to be able to show your personality through clothing. I’ve learned to appreciate the clothes that strike me the most, and once I wear them I feel the sense of empowerment they convey.”

