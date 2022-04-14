Accio, baby! It’s been over ten years since the Harry Potter series ended, and our favorite Hogwarts students are all grown up.

Ron Weasley himself, Rupert Grint, welcomed a baby girl named Wednesday in May 2020 with his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, who you might know as the lead from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. The two are notoriously private about their relationship, which was not publicly confirmed for almost seven years. In a rare interview with Glamour, the child actor shared the difficulties of raising a child during the Covid lockdown.

“Yeah, it’s been tough,” he said. ‘It’s a time when you want as much support as you can get from your family and your friends; it’s a very isolating thing, this lockdown, so we really have kind of been on our own. But there’s positives with that. It’s been great to work everything out for ourselves, without so many opinions. We’ve really bonded with Wednesday. It’s been intense, but great.”

Harry Potter, or Daniel Radcliffe, told Andy Cohen that same month how “happy” he was for Grint and his girlfriend. “It’s also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are,” the Broadway star said.

“It’s weird for all of us,” Cohen joked.

And Rupert isn’t the only actor from the Harry Potter OG cast who has had a little witch or wizard of his own! Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnegan, welcomed a son named Cooper with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn in January 2021. In a February 2021 Instagram post, Devon wrote: “Five weeks old today. Five of the quickest weeks of my life. You have made me the happiest person in the world (even when you keep me and your Mammy awake all night).” Aww!!

And there are so many more Hogwarts babies running around now that it’s hard to keep track — but don’t worry, we’ve done it for you! Scroll through our gallery of all of the Harry Potter stars who have taken on the title of parent.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.