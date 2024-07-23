It’s been over 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie hit theaters in 2001 and it’s honestly pretty shocking how fast time has flown by. It seriously feels like just yesterday that viewers were watching Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione Granger practice their magic at Hogwarts, doesn’t it? The movies starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, James and Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton and more, and were a big part of a lot of people’s childhoods.

In June 2021, Evanna Lynch — who fans will remember as Luna Lovegood — gave fans a major update on where her character would be today and, no, she doesn’t think Luna and Neville would have stayed together in the end. “I see it more as like a wartime romance. I think it was all the moments,” the actress told Us Weekly. “I think everyone’s caught up in the trauma and the idea that they might die, and they were fighting for an honorable cause. They were just like, ‘I quite like you and let’s see, and maybe we’ll die, and this will be beautiful.’ But I think that ended and then they both survived. And I think they’d probably both realized, you know, this is not quite right.”

Bonnie, for her part, also revealed what she thinks Ginny Weasley would be up to today. “We know she became a professional Quidditch player,” the actress said during a June 2021 appearance at the Warner Bros. Studio tour, per E! News. “So, she’s probably super sporty. She’s probably jet-setting around the world, and the kids would be at Hogwarts and having more freedom.”

These two aren’t the only stars who has spoken out about the films over the years. Rupert revealed in February 2021 that he’s never seen all eight HP movies! “I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them,” the actor told Variety. “But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her.”

His confession came months after getting real about reprising his role as Ron Weasley. “Never say never,” the actor told ComicBook during a December 2020 interview. “I would never say, ‘Absolutely no.’ It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories,” he continued. “So yeah, I mean, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we’ll see.”

This isn’t the only time the British actor has revealed the possibility of returning to his Harry Potter roots. During a March 2021 interview with Esquire, Rupert shared the only thing that would get him to reprise the role of Ron Weasley. “I think going back now would be … I can’t really imagine it,” he said truthfully.

“But, I mean, never say never,” he added. “It would only be if everyone else wants to do the same. But yeah, no … I think just leave it.”

One thing’s for sure, the entire cast would look pretty different! J-14 decided to round up some then-and-now photos of the cast and fans are going to be shook over how much they’ve all grown! Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Harry Potter looks like now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.