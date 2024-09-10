Hogwarts letters are currently being sent out, as the upcoming Harry Potter TV show adaptation has just put out a casting call!

That’s right, HBO’s upcoming adaptation of J.K. Rowling‘s seven-book franchise launched its casting call for young actors in September 2024, per Variety.

To be considered for the roles of Harry, Ron, or Hermione, applicants must be between nine and 11 years old as of April 2025 and must be residents of the UK or Ireland.

The casting call emphasizes its commitment to “inclusive, diverse casting.” It states: “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

Applicants are required to submit two self-tapes, which are audition videos. One should feature “a short poem or story” (excluding material from the Harry Potter series), while the second should be “telling us a bit about yourself, including your date of birth, height and where you live.”

The casting call also requests that children use their own accents.

Although no release date has been set for the series, it is noted that filming is expected to take place in the UK during 2025-26.

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, known for their work on Succession, will serve as writer and director, respectively. The show is anticipated to have seven seasons, each adapting one of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books.

In April 2023, Max announced the new series with the teaser, “Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.”

However, it has since been switched to an HBO original series.

Daniel Radcliffe, who originated the role of Harry Potter in the movies, initially hinted at the possibility of returning to the Wizarding World in a different role, such as Sirius Black or Remus Lupin, he has since changed his stance.

On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in August 2021, he mentioned his interest in these characters, reflecting fond memories of working with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis.

However, Daniel later told E! News, “I don’t think so. I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m very happy to just watch along with everyone else.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.