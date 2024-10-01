Accio, plot holes! Harry Potter is so universally loved, fans often skip over some of the franchises faults.

Originally a book series written by J.K. Rowling, the movies starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, James and Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton and more, and were a big part of a lot of people’s childhoods.

Following a young boy named Harry, who not only discovers that he’s a wizard, but a very famous one that’s attached to a foreboding prophecy. With seven books and eight movies, the franchise is full of magic, fantastical creatures and childhood wonder.

However, we can’t help but notice some of the franchise’s plot holes — both in the books and the movies. While J.K. Rowling has attempted to explain some of the plots inconsistencies, there are still instances of confusion that left us as stumped as the confundus spell.

With the upcoming Harry Potter TV series under production at HBO, we thought we’d make a list of some plot holes that we hope the creators will keep in mind for the next generation’s Harry Potter.

Daniel, who played Harry Potter in the original movies, told ComicBook that whatever the upcoming series ends up being, it should be a complete fresh start for the franchise.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he said of possibly appearing the show. “I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

HBO is hoping the show will cover all seven books matched with the same amount of seasons, making it easier to delve into all of the book details that were missed in the movies. Maybe they can fill up some plot holes while they’re at it, too? Scroll through our gallery below to uncover the biggest plot holes from Harry Potter:

