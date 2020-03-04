Halloween may be more than six months away, but that didn’t stop Harry Styles from totally teasing his costume! During a recent interview with Radio.com, the former One Direction member revealed that he might dress up as one of the fan-favorite Navarro College cheerleaders from Netflix’s docuseries Cheer. That’s right, Harry is just as much of a Cheer fan as we are!

“I’ve got some ideas,” he said about a possible costume. “One was the Navarro [College] cheer team. I’m Jerry [Harris].”

For those who missed it, Jerry quickly became a stand out cast member after viewers became obsessed with his positive “mat talk,” bubbly personality and infectious laugh. So, it’s no surprise that Harry sees some similarities between himself and the athlete.

As fans know, the Halloween talk with Radio.com came just after the 26-year-old crooner revealed he’s set to spend the spookiest night of the year in New York City at Madison Square Garden, surrounded by a few thousand of his biggest fans. Harry recently announced that he’s hosting a special two-night “fancy dress party” and concert event called “Harryween” on October 30, 2020 and October 31, 2020 in the Big Apple.

When asked what fans can expect to see at the show, Harry said there’s going to be a lot of “costumes” — duh!

“People can expect a fancy dress show or a costume party,” he said. “Orville Peck will be opening the show, which I’m really excited about. I think we’ll get as many people who are coming as possible to dress up. I’ll be dressed up. The band will be dressed up.”

Aside from his Halloween bash, Harry also dished on his upcoming world tour and said the three places he’s most looking forward to playing shows are in Argentina, New York City and Japan.

“I’ve just always had an amazing time [in Argentina] and it was one of my favorite shows on the last tour,” the “Fine Line” crooner gushed. “There’s always just an electric atmosphere when you’re playing in New York. Japan, I just love going to Japan.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.