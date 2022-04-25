Well, Harrychella is over. It’s going to take a few days to recover after Harry Styles ended his 2022 Coachella performances by bringing out queen Lizzo.

Almost 100,000 attendees were at Harry’s set for both week 1 and week 2, which also included some huge celebrities! Harry’s ex Kendall Jenner appeared with boyfriend Devin Booker which may or may not have been awkward since Harry’s current GF Olivia Wilde was standing right beside them!

Speaking of Olivia, the actress-turned-director was seen dancing to her boyfriend’s set all night, along with their friend James Corden. Many fans snapped videos and pictures of the mom of two at the event, just days after engagement rumors about the couple were spread on the internet.

In her January interview with Vogue, Olivia said it’s not always easy to keep quiet when she hears people talking about her relationship. “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she said. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

She added, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Harry has also echoed his girlfriend’s sentiment and said he feels “really happy at the moment,” during an April 2022 interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” radio show. He also spoke about how that has affected his music making. “I feel like it’s the first time I feel like I’m kind of making music and putting music out from a real place of kind of personal freedom,” he said.

“That is a really liberating place to be kind of creating from and now putting [my ‘As It Was’ single] out,” the English singer continued.”So, the process for me has been, has been easily the most joyous of anything that I’ve kind of experienced so far while making music.”

Harry’s album Harry’s House is out May 20! For now, check out all of the celebrities who attended his Coachella set in April 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.