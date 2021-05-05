Get ready to take a trip back in time with Harry Styles! The former One Direction singer was first spotted on the set of his new movie My Policeman in May 2021, and fans have been seeing photos of him dressed in 1950s-themed outfits ever since.

In the upcoming LGBTQ+ love story, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is set to play the role of Tom Burgess alongside David Dawson as his love interest, Patrick, and Emma Corrin as his wife, Marion. News first broke that Harry would appear in the movie based on Bethan Roberts‘ book of the same name in September 2020. The movie will be about “the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal,” according to Deadline‘s announcement at the time.

Harry’s My Policeman casting news came just after it was announced that he was set to star in Olivia Wilde‘s movie Don’t Worry Darling. The British crooner’s foray back into the acting world comes after his film debut in the 2017 WWII set Oscar-nominated film Dunkirk. At the time, Harry told fans that he was a one and done actor and would be retiring from the movie industry after playing Alex, a British solider, in the film.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk … I’d do this one again but it may be one and done … I’d do this one again,” Harry told Sky News at the time. “I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.”

Of course, as fans now know, he’s officially stepped out of retirement and has two movie roles on the horizon. When it comes to playing Tom in My Policeman, a source told U.K.’s The Sun in April 2021 that Harry is “throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge.”

“He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that,” the insider added.

Although not much is known about the movie, in terms of when it will be released, one thing’s for sure, Harry has already mastered some major 1950s vibes! The curly-haired cutie was photographed wearing a vintage policeman’s outfit, including navy blue pants and a jacket paired with a matching hat.

