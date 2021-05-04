It’s all happening! Harry Styles was spotted in a vintage policeman uniform while on set for his upcoming movie My Policeman.

The former One Direction singer filmed the upcoming flick in the U.K. city of Brighton on Tuesday, May 4, alongside costar David Dawson. Harry, 27, was in a 1950s-style police uniform, which included navy blue pants, top and a matching hat. His costume was completed with black shoes and a tie. Meanwhile, his acting counterpart — the 38-year-old Peaky Blinders alum — donned a brown coat and shoes paired with dress pants.

It was first announced that the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner would be starring in the period piece — based on Bethan Roberts‘ book of the same name — in September 2020. He’s set to play the male lead, Tom Burgess, with David playing Patrick, his love interest. Netflix star Emma Corrin will also appear in the film as Harry’s character’s wife, Marion. According to Deadline, the movie is about “the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.”

In a separate set of photos from Monday, May 3, the former X Factor star was seen sharing a kiss with Emma while they filmed a separate scene in Worthing, U.K. In these snaps, Harry had a separate period-appropriate costume on, which included a jacket and pants.

Prior to filming the movie, Emma chatted about her friendship with Harry during a November 2020 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, explaining that the singer “once dog-sat” for her. “I was having dinner sort of near where he lives, and he looked after Spencer for me, but not again,” she recalled. “He hasn’t done it again. And I think it’s because halfway through the meal I got a message that just said, ‘He won’t stop farting. Is this normal?’”

As fans know, Harry’s acting career includes a role in the 2017 Oscar-nominated film Dunkirk and the Olivia Wilde-directed movie Don’t Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh. After filming on the thriller wrapped in February 2021, the Booksmart director took to Instagram and praised Harry’s role in the movie, writing that he “jumped on board with humility and grace.”

“Most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” she shared. “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

