Remember what it was like before Harry Styles was covered in tattoos? Well, now you do!

The former One Direction crooner was photographed shirtless on the My Policeman set in England on Wednesday, May 19. The budding actor jumped off a boat and swam while wearing blue swim shorts. During his swimming scene, Harry’s abs were on full display and his signature butterfly chest tat was noticeably absent.

Fans of the 1D member know he’s racked up more than 50 tattoos over the years, and some are definitely more meaningful than others. From the look of it, the half-naked mermaid on his arm won’t be making it into the movie.

News that Harry would continue his acting career with this movie, based on Bethan Roberts‘ book of the same name, first broke in September 2020. The Fine Line musician is starring as Tom alongside Emma Corrin (as Marion) and David Dawson (as Patrick) in the movie.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “The arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal,” according to Deadline.

Harry was first spotted on the film’s set on May 4 wearing a vintage policeman uniform. Since then, he has been photographed alongside his costars in various settings around England. In fact, in one series of photos, Harry and Emma could be seen filming a passionate kissing scene. On another day, the on-screen duo goofed around on a carnival set.

The “Sign of the Times” singer’s foray into the film industry came in 2017 when he appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Dunkirk. At the time, Harry told Sky News that he planned to retire from acting after his one role and focus on music.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk … I’d do this one again but it may be one and done … I’d do this one again,” he said. “I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.”

Of course, when he nabbed a role in the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed flick Don’t Worry Darling, Harry stepped out of acting retirement. His current project comes months after filming wrapped on the triller, which is set to star Harry alongside Florence Pugh, in February of this year.

Scroll through our gallery to see pictures of shirtless Harry while filming My Policeman.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.