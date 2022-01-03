Just call Harry Styles an actor! Aside from singing, the former One Direction member has taken the acting world by storm.

In 2017, the England native made his film debut in the 2017 movie Dunkirk. In the World War II movie, Harry starred as Alex, a British soldier.

“I’m such a massive fan of so many people working on this film,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer said during a July 2017 interview with Today. “It was amazing being on set. I think it was so overwhelming to be on a set of this scale. It was amazing to be kind of going through it, really.”

Despite his success as an actor, Harry stepped back from his film career after Dunkirk.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk … I’d do this one again, but it may be one and done … I’d do this one again,” Harry told Sky News after the film’s premiere. “I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.”

Years later, news broke that Harry was returning to the silver screen. In September 2020, it was announced that he would appear as Jack in the Olivia Wilde-directed movie Don’t Worry Darling. While they shot the film, photos of Harry in character surfaced online. Once production came to an end in early 2021, the film’s director gushed over the “Sign of the Times” singer’s acting ability.

“He infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” Olivia gushed on Instagram in February 2021. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth and ability to drive backwards.”

It was later announced that Harry would also be appearing in the movie My Policeman, but perhaps the most surprising role that the X Factor alum nabbed was as a superhero in a Marvel movie. Nearly a month before the November 2021 film Eternals hit theaters, it was reported that Harry appeared in an end-credits scene as Eros, otherwise known as Starfox, the brother of Thanos.

“I’m only in right at the very end,” Harry told Dazed in a November 2021 interview. “But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with [director] Chloé [Zhao].”

The director, for her part, told Deadline that “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of Harry’s movie roles.

