Harry Styles made millions as a teen and young man through his years in the British boy band One Direction, but his stratospheric career as a solo artist, actor and performer has added many more dollars in the bank for the British favorite. Keep reading to see how Harry makes his money.

What Is Harry Styles’ Net Worth?

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner has a collective net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Harry has amassed his fortune thanks to his years in One Direction, his solo career as a musician, his prominent role as a touring musician and his blossoming acting career. The Harry’s House creator has not only released three albums as a solo artist, but has had starring roles in films such as Don’t Worry Darling, Dunkirk and My Policeman.

How Much Did Harry Make in One Direction?

Harry’s humble beginnings came when in 2010, he auditioned for the British talent competition The X Factor. He wasn’t deemed worthy of continuing as a solo singer but was put together with Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to form the boy band One Direction.

While 1D, as their fans coined them, didn’t go on to win The X Factor, they became a sensation among young fans overnight. The catchy pop tunes from their 2011 debut album, Up All Night, made the boy band a success on both sides of the Atlantic, thanks to hit singles such as “What Makes You Beautiful” and “One Thing.”

By 2015, the band’s five members were worth a combined $130 million, according to Forbes. Harry was only 22 years old at the time. A year later when the group went on a hiatus, Harry signed with Columbia Records to pursue a solo career. He also hired his own high-powered management team and began registering songs he’d written with the American Society of Composer, Authors and Publishers. Owning the publishing rights to original songs is where artists can really make bank.

Harry Styles Has an Impressive Solo Music Career

Harry’s self-titled debut studio album dropped in May 2017 and featured the lead single “Sign of the Times.” He embarked on a successful North American tour that grossed nearly $100 million in ticket sales, but it was Harry’s second album and tour that took him to the next level of success.

The increasingly popular British star released Fine Line in 2019, which spawned his first U.S. Billboard No. 1 single, “Watermelon Sugar,” as well as other radio-friendly hits such as “Adore You,” “Golden” and “Falling.” Harry took home his first Grammy Award in 2021 with “Watermelon Sugar,” earning the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance. He released his third album — Harry’s House — in May 2022 and received six Grammy nominations, the results of which will be shared with the world on February 5, 2023.

Harry Styles Has a Lucrative Acting Career

In addition to his record-breaking work as a solo music artist, Harry has branched into the acting world with some dazzling performances. First hitting screens in the 2017 historical drama Dunkirk, the One Direction alum played Alex, a World War II soldier stranded on the beaches on Dunkirk under enemy advancement. Though his role was secondary, Harry impressed audiences with his versatility.

Another film venture, Don’t Worry Darling, put the crooner on the map for other reasons entirely. The 2022 film – met with both praise and criticism from viewers and critics – garnered more attention off camera, as the ongoing drama between harry, then-girlfriend and director Olivia Wilde and costar Florence Pugh ravaged the headlines. Despite the rollercoaster release, Harry took home $3 million for his starring role, according to multiple reports.

Harry returned to the screen once again in 2022, this time alongside David Dawson and Emma Corrin in the film adaption of My Policeman, based on the novel by Bethan Roberts of the same name. He also graced audiences in a 30-second appearance in Marvel’s Eternals, and is set to return to the MCU in the future. Harry Styles the superhero? A number of fans might like the sound of that.

Harry Styles’ World Tours Boosted His Net Worth

It was Harry’s Love on Tour 2021 tour that really raked in the bucks. Even though he played 42 dates across the U.S., about half the number of his first tour due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tour took in $95 million. Promoter Live Nation said the show sold 720,000 tickets and broke venue attendance records in several states including Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Harry also sold out five nights at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

He also secured a headlining spot at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2022 and has since continued touring, booking mini-residencies throughout late 2022 at MSG, the Forum in Los Angeles, the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the United Center in Chicago and Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada.

